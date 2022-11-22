Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1814 S CJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1814 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 7, 2016.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1536 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
851 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
