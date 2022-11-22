8 Reales 1814 S CJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1814 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 7, 2016.

Сondition AU (3) XF (1) VF (5)