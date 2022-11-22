Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1814 S CJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1814 S CJ "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1814 S CJ "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1814 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1848 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place November 7, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1814 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1536 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1814 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
851 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1814 S CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1814 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1814 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1814 S CJ at auction Rauch - June 5, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date June 5, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1814 S CJ at auction Rauch - November 10, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date November 10, 2016
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1814 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1814 S CJ at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

