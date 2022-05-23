Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1825 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1825
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1825 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1323 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
486 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
958 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search