8 Reales 1825 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1825 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1323 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (10) F (1)