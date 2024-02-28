8 Reales 1824 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1824 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 898 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.

