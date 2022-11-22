8 Reales 1823 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1823 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2470 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (9)