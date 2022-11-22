Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1823 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1823 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2470 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
871 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
798 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
