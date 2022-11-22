Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1823 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1823 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1823 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1823 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2470 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,350. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
871 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
798 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Cayón - June 11, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1823 M AJ at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

