8 Reales 1818 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1818 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (25) VF (51) F (4) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) VF25 (1) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Artemide Aste (1)

Aureo & Calicó (20)

Cayón (11)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (13)

ibercoin (7)

MDC Monaco (1)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (12)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (5)

Teutoburger (1)