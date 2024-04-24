Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1818 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1818 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2033 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1424 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
