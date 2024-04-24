Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1818 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1818 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1818 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1818 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1336 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2022.

Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2033 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1424 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Sedwick - November 18, 2020
Seller Sedwick
Date November 18, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Heritage - August 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2020
Condition VF25 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1818 M GJ at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 28, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

