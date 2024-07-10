Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1815 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1815 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (328) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1815 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

