8 Reales 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1815 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1181 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
