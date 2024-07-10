8 Reales 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1815 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 392 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,700. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

