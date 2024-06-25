Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1814 M GJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1814 M GJ "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1814 M GJ "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (28)
  • Cayón (20)
  • CNG (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (18)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Künker (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • Soler y Llach (24)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (15)
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 25, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1503 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Heritage - September 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction CNG - August 16, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 18, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 23, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1814 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search