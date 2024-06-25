8 Reales 1814 M GJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (11) XF (48) VF (56) F (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (28)

Cayón (20)

CNG (1)

Heritage (5)

HERVERA (18)

ibercoin (4)

Künker (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Soler y Llach (24)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (15)