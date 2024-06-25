Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1814 M GJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (120) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 424 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 25, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (28)
- Cayón (20)
- CNG (1)
- Heritage (5)
- HERVERA (18)
- ibercoin (4)
- Künker (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- Soler y Llach (24)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (15)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
1503 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 21, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search