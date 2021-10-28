Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1815 c CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1815 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2363 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
2900 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
1107 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search