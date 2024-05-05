Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1814 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1814 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1633 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 5500 NOK
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
