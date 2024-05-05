8 Reales 1814 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1814 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1633 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

