Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1814 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1814 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1814 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Cadiz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1814 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1633 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place October 17, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (32)
  • Cayón (14)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (20)
  • ibercoin (5)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (21)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
505 $
Price in auction currency 5500 NOK
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 220 USD
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Stephen Album - November 8, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Heritage - November 6, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 6, 2022
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 23, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1814 c CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1814 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search