8 Reales 1812 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1812 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition AU (2) VF (12) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)