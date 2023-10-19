Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1812 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1812 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
685 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
