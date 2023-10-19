Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1812 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1812 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1812 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Cadiz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1812 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 381 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1812 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
685 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1812 c CJ at auction Jesús Vico - October 4, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
307 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1812 c CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1812 c CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 3, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 3, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1812 c CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1812 c CJ at auction Heritage - July 15, 2021
Spain 8 Reales 1812 c CJ at auction Heritage - July 15, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date July 15, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1812 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1812 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1812 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1812 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1812 c CJ at auction Herrero - May 24, 2012
Seller Herrero
Date May 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1812 c CJ at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1812 c CJ at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1812 c CJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1812 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search