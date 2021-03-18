Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1812 c CI "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1812 with mark c CI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
