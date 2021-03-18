8 Reales 1812 c CI "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1812 with mark c CI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 382 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2021.

Сondition XF (1) VF (1)