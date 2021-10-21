Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1811 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1811 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1811 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Cadiz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1811 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CJ at auction Heritage - September 14, 2017
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CJ at auction Heritage - September 14, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date September 14, 2017
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 126 USD
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CJ at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CJ at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CJ at auction Cayón - June 4, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date June 4, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CJ at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1811 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search