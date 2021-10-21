Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1811 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1811 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (3)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
373 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date September 14, 2017
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
126 $
Price in auction currency 126 USD
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
