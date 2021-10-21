8 Reales 1811 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1811 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 618 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition VF (8) F (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)