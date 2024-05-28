Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1811 c CI "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1811 c CI "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1811 c CI "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Cadiz
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1811 with mark c CI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.

Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Stack's - November 3, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction MDC Monaco - April 9, 2022
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

