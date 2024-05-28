Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1811 c CI "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1811 with mark c CI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,000. Bidding took place March 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
369 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller MDC Monaco
Date April 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
