Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1810 S CN "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1810 S CN "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1810 S CN "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1810 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
Spain 8 Reales 1810 S CN at auction Jesús Vico - June 27, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
10146 $
Price in auction currency 9500 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1810 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
1546 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1810 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 S CN at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

