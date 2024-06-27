8 Reales 1810 S CN "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1810 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 491 sold at the Jesús Vico auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place June 26, 2024.

Сondition XF (2) VF (5)