8 Reales 1809 S CN "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1809 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2463 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
917 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
