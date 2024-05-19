Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1809 S CN "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1809 S CN "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1809 S CN "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1809 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2463 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 16, 2012.

Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Luna Coins., Ltd. - May 19, 2024
Seller Luna Coins., Ltd.
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
917 $
Price in auction currency 850 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Chaponnière - October 18, 2020
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - May 17, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1809 S CN at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

