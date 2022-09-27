8 Reales 1813 M GJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1813 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (5) VF (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)