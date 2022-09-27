Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1813 M GJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1813 M GJ "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1813 M GJ "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1813 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Künker (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Künker - February 2, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2092 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 30, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 20, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 29, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 29, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

