8 Reales 1813 M GJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1813 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 2, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Künker (1)
Seller Künker
Date February 2, 2023
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
2092 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 20, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 29, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 29, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
