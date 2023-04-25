8 Reales 1813 M IG "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1813 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.

