Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1813 M IG "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1813 M IG "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1813 M IG "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1813 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (10)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
719 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Silicua Coins - July 29, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 4, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Sedwick - November 6, 2017
Seller Sedwick
Date November 6, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 9, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

