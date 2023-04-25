Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1813 M IG "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1813 with mark M IG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 872 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place December 12, 2013.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
719 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 775 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date July 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 4, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
