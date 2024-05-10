8 Reales 1812 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1812 with mark M IJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2458 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (2) XF (25) VF (33) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) XF40 (2) Service NGC (1) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (16)

Cayón (11)

cgb.fr (1)

CoinsNB (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (3)

HERVERA (7)

Höhn (3)

ibercoin (3)

Jesús Vico (1)

Rio de la Plata (1)

Soler y Llach (9)

Stack's (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)