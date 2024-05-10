Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1812 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1812 with mark M IJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2458 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (16)
- Cayón (11)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (3)
- HERVERA (7)
- Höhn (3)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Soler y Llach (9)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
562 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
