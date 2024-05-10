Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1812 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1812 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1812 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1812 with mark M IJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2458 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
259 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
562 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Jesús Vico - December 15, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Cayón - November 15, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date November 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Cayón - March 14, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Emporium Hamburg - October 26, 2018
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date October 26, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 10, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 10, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1812 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 8 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

