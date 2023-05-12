Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1811 V GS "Type 1808-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1811 V GS "Type 1808-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1811 V GS "Type 1808-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Valencia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1811 with mark V GS. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jesús Vico (4)
  • Künker (1)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Künker - October 7, 2022
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Jesús Vico - June 9, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Jesús Vico - July 16, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Jesús Vico - June 30, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Herrero - April 28, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date April 28, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V GS at auction Jesús Vico - June 11, 2015
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 11, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

