Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1811 V GS "Type 1808-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Valencia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1811 with mark V GS. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (12)
- Cayón (5)
- Herrero (5)
- HERVERA (7)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (4)
- Künker (1)
- Soler y Llach (8)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
458 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Seller Künker
Date October 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search