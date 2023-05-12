8 Reales 1811 V GS "Type 1808-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1811 with mark V GS. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 10 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 4,000. Bidding took place September 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (18) VF (26) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)

