Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1811 V SG "Type 1808-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1811 V SG "Type 1808-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1811 V SG "Type 1808-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Valencia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1811 with mark V SG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
954 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
770 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Jesús Vico - June 9, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Tauler & Fau - May 23, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Tauler & Fau - March 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Stephen Album - June 28, 2021
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Jesús Vico - July 16, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Jesús Vico - June 30, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Spain 8 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******

For the sale of 8 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

