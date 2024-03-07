Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1811 V SG "Type 1808-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Valencia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1811 with mark V SG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
954 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
770 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 28, 2021
Condition F DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date July 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
