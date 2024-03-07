8 Reales 1811 V SG "Type 1808-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1811 with mark V SG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 12,000. Bidding took place March 12, 2015.

