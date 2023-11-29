Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1810 C SF "Type 1808-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1810 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1761 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
914 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
