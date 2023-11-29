8 Reales 1810 C SF "Type 1808-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1810 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

