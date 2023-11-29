Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1810 C SF "Type 1808-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1810 C SF "Type 1808-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1810 C SF "Type 1808-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1810 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 366 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 3,800. Bidding took place March 6, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Cayón (8)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 29, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1761 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
914 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Stack's - August 30, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 30, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 20, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2020
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Heritage - August 13, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 13, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Nihon - March 3, 2019
Seller Nihon
Date March 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1810 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search