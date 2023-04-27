Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1809 C SF "Type 1808-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1809 C SF "Type 1808-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1809 C SF "Type 1808-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1809 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1786 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 30, 2014.

Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
1657 $
Price in auction currency 1500 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
866 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Stack's - January 15, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Heritage - January 21, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date January 21, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Jesús Vico - April 2, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2018
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 8, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 8, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction HERVERA - February 22, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 21, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 21, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1809 C SF at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

