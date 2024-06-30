Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1808 S CN (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1808 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1808 S CN - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (273)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1808 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.

Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 285 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 6500 NOK
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - July 4, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - June 7, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1808 S CN at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

