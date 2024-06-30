8 Reales 1808 S CN (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1808 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.

Сondition UNC (30) AU (13) XF (107) VF (116) F (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (11) MS62 (6) MS61 (5) AU58 (5) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) F12 (1) DETAILS (4) Service NGC (23) PCGS (13)

Seller All companies

Auction World (3)

Aureo & Calicó (56)

Bertolami (1)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)

Cayón (26)

CNG (1)

CoinsNB (2)

Gärtner (1)

Heritage (20)

Herrero (6)

HERVERA (29)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (11)

iNumis (1)

Jesús Vico (2)

Künker (4)

Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (4)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

New York Sale (1)

Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Numisor (1)

Oslo Myntgalleri (3)

Rauch (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Sedwick (1)

Silicua Coins (4)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (44)

Spink (1)

Stack's (7)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (26)

The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)

UBS (1)