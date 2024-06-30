Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1808 S CN (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (273)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1808 with mark S CN. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 437 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place June 30, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (56)
- Bertolami (1)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (26)
- CNG (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- Gärtner (1)
- Heritage (20)
- Herrero (6)
- HERVERA (29)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (11)
- iNumis (1)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (4)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (4)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numismatica Ars Classica, Zurich (1)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (3)
- Rauch (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Sedwick (1)
- Silicua Coins (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (44)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (7)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (26)
- The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)
- UBS (1)
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 285 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
597 $
Price in auction currency 6500 NOK
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 8 Reales 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search