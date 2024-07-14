Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1809 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 27 g
- Diameter 38 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Tarragona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (650)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Tarragona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1856 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 18, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 40000 JPY
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Império Numis
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 31
