Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1809 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 27 g
  • Diameter 38 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Tarragona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (650)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Tarragona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1856 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 18, 2017.

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
253 $
Price in auction currency 40000 JPY
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
227 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 5, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 5, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 19, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Império Numis - June 2, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Império Numis - June 2, 2024
Seller Império Numis
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
