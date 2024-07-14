5 Pesetas 1809 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Tarragona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1856 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place October 18, 2017.

