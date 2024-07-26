Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1823 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 27 g
- Diameter 38 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mallorca
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (428)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34283 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
