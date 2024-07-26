5 Pesetas 1823 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34283 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

