Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1823 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1823 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 27 g
  • Diameter 38 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mallorca
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (428)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1823 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34283 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,600. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (113)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
  • Cayón (31)
  • CNG (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Grün (4)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (63)
  • Hess Divo (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (14)
  • ICE (1)
  • Império Numis (1)
  • iNumis (3)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Jesús Vico (8)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (12)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (78)
  • Spink (3)
  • Stack's (7)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (38)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • UBS (1)
  • Varesi (2)
  • WAG (1)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 350 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 23 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Império Numis - June 2, 2024
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Império Numis - June 2, 2024
Seller Império Numis
Date June 2, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Spain 5 Pesetas 1823 at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition VF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1823 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 5 Pesetas Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search