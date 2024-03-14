Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1809 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 27 g
  • Diameter 38 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Lleida
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lleida Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (13)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CNG (2)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • NOONANS (1)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5258 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction NOONANS - February 2, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
4211 $
Price in auction currency 3400 GBP
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 19, 2019
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Cayón - January 31, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date January 31, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction CNG - May 10, 2017
Seller CNG
Date May 10, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction CNG - October 7, 2015
Seller CNG
Date October 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Cayón - November 27, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date November 27, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

