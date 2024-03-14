Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1809 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 27 g
- Diameter 38 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Lleida
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lleida Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5258 $
Price in auction currency 4800 EUR
Seller NOONANS
Date February 2, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
4211 $
Price in auction currency 3400 GBP
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF30 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
