5 Pesetas 1809 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Lleida Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 9,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

