4 Reales 1833 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1833 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (3) VF (3) F (1)