Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1833 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1833
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1833 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
