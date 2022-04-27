Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1833 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1833 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1833 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1833
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1833 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 362 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Cayón - October 25, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date October 25, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Herrero - May 28, 2014
Seller Herrero
Date May 28, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1833 S JB at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1833 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

