Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1832 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1832 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34273 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 725. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (14)
- Cayón (10)
- Herrero (2)
- HERVERA (11)
- ibercoin (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Soler y Llach (15)
- Stack's (2)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 30, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search