4 Reales 1830 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1830
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1830 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 874 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place February 27, 2024.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
