Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1826 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1826 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1826 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1826 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1826 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1826 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1826 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2017
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1826 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

