4 Reales 1826 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1826 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 679 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition VF (1) F (3)