Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1825 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1825 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1825 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1825
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1825 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 29, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Soler y Llach (14)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction ibercoin - July 20, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
62 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - July 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 7, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1825 S JB at auction HERVERA - July 2, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date July 2, 2015
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1825 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search