4 Reales 1825 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1825 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 29, 2016.

