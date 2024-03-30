Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1825 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1825
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (45)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1825 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 882 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place November 29, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (12)
- ibercoin (1)
- Soler y Llach (14)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date July 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 7, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1825 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search