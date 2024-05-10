Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1824 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1824 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1824 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1824 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2147 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 24, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 28, 2019
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction HERVERA - July 3, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date July 3, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - July 2, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 2, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

