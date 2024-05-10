Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1824 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1824 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2147 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 24, 2024.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 71 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
