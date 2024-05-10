4 Reales 1824 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1824 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2147 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place April 24, 2024.

Сondition VF (6) F (10)