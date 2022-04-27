Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1824 S J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1824 S J - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1824 S J - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1824 with mark S J. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 14, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction Cayón - December 20, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction HERVERA - December 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 3, 2016
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction Cayón - June 11, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date June 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 4 Reales 1824 S J at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

