4 Reales 1824 S J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1824 with mark S J. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.

Сondition XF (1) VF (12) F (3)