4 Reales 1824 S J (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1824 with mark S J. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 624 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place July 5, 2011.
Сondition
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 14, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 18, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
