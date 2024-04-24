Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1819 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1819 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1819 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1819 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (3)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 22, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 22, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction HERVERA - October 18, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date October 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 17, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 12, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 12, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction HERVERA - May 7, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date May 7, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 6, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction HERVERA - May 8, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date May 8, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1819 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 7, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 7, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price

For the sale of 4 Reales 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

