4 Reales 1819 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1819 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 825 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place May 27, 2013.

