4 Reales 1818 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1818 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 391 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 420. Bidding took place June 7, 2023.

Сondition XF (5) VF (12) F (1)