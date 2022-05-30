Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1814 M GJ "Type 1812-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 9, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
