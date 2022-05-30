4 Reales 1814 M GJ "Type 1812-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 528 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 780. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.

