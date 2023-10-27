Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1812 c CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1812 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34217 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,800. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
106 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
