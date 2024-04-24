4 Reales 1812 c CI (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1812 with mark c CI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition XF (8) VF (34) F (21) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (15)

Cayón (5)

CoinsNB (1)

Heritage (1)

Herrero (2)

HERVERA (12)

ibercoin (3)

Monedalia.es (2)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (14)

Tauler & Fau (7)