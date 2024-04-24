Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1812 c CI (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1812 c CI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1812 c CI - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Cadiz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (64) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1812 with mark c CI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (5)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Herrero (2)
  • HERVERA (12)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (14)
  • Tauler & Fau (7)
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Soler y Llach - June 16, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date June 16, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction CoinsNB - April 23, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 23, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Monedalia.es - May 28, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date May 28, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction HERVERA - March 1, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date March 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Soler y Llach - February 28, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1812 c CI at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price

