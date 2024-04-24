Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1812 c CI (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1812 with mark c CI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 346 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
