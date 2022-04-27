4 Reales 1814 C SF "Type 1812-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1814 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2) F (2)