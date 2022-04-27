Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1814 C SF "Type 1812-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1814 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 350 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,500. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
559 $
Price in auction currency 525 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
450 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 20, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
