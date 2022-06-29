Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1813 C SF "Type 1812-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1813 C SF "Type 1812-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1813 C SF "Type 1812-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1813 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Spain 4 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1263 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1703 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 26, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1813 C SF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1813 C SF at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1813 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
