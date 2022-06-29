Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1813 C SF "Type 1812-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1813 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1263 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1703 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
