4 Reales 1813 C SF "Type 1812-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1813 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 617 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition XF (2) VF (8) F (1)