Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1811 "Armored bust" with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2591 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.

  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (8)
  • Cayón (6)
  • HERVERA (19)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (19)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1357 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 15, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction Jesús Vico - March 5, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction Tauler & Fau - September 24, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1811 "Armored bust", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

