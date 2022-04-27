Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1811 C SF "Armored bust" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1811 "Armored bust" with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2591 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place February 24, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
245 $
Price in auction currency 230 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
1357 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date September 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
