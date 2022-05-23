Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1813 M GJ "Type 1809-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1813 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
