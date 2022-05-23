Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1813 M GJ "Type 1809-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1813 M GJ "Type 1809-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1813 M GJ "Type 1809-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1813 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 306 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 10, 2014.

  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 23, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1813 M GJ at auction Cayón - June 11, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

