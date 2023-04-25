Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1813 M IJ "Type 1809-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1813 with mark M IJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 380 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2017.
Сondition
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
608 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
383 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
