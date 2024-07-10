Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1811 V SG (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1811 V SG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1811 V SG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Valencia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (218)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1811 with mark V SG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 1, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Jean ELSEN - March 23, 2024
Seller Jean ELSEN
Date March 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Heritage - October 1, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Stack's - May 19, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 19, 2023
Condition VF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Spain 4 Reales 1811 V SG at auction Heritage - August 19, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Category
Year
Search