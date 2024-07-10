Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1811 V SG (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Valencia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (218)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1811 with mark V SG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 519 sold at the Numisor auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 20, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123 ... 11
