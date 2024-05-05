4 Reales 1810 V SG (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1810 with mark V SG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3257 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 15, 2009.

