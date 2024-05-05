Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1810 V SG (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Valencia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1810 with mark V SG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3257 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 15, 2009.
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 900 NOK
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
