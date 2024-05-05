Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1810 V SG (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1810 V SG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1810 V SG - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Tauler&Fau Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Valencia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (150) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1810 with mark V SG. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3257 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place December 15, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (37)
  • Cayón (9)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (31)
  • ibercoin (10)
  • Jesús Vico (3)
  • Künker (3)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (3)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (36)
  • Tauler & Fau (9)
  • Teutoburger (2)
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
83 $
Price in auction currency 900 NOK
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Tauler & Fau - April 20, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2020
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Tauler & Fau - November 10, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 10, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1810 V SG at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1810 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search