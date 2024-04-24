Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1809 C SF (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1809 C SF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1809 C SF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1809 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34270 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (5)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Soler y Llach (7)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Roma Numismatics - October 15, 2020
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - February 5, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Chaponnière - October 22, 2017
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction HERVERA - April 30, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date April 30, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - April 29, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 29, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C SF at auction Rauch - April 11, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date April 11, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1809 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search