Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1809 C SF (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1809 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34270 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,200. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- Cayón (5)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (7)
- Rauch (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (3)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
428 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date October 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date October 22, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search