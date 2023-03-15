4 Reales 1809 C MP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1809 with mark C MP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

