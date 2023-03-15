Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1809 C MP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1809 C MP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1809 C MP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1809 with mark C MP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.

Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1502 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Jesús Vico - October 4, 2022
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Jesús Vico - December 14, 2021
Seller Jesús Vico
Date December 14, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Jesús Vico - September 24, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 24, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Tauler & Fau - June 24, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction ibercoin - September 26, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Jesús Vico - April 2, 2019
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Jesús Vico - March 1, 2018
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 1, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Cayón - July 6, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date July 6, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Soler y Llach - December 16, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 16, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1809 C MP at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

