4 Reales 1809 C MP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1809 with mark C MP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 348 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place March 16, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1502 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 4, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 24, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date September 26, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
