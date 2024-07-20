Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1823 V R (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Valencia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1823 with mark V R. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (8)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (4)
- Cayón (2)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Herrero (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
