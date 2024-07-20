4 Reales 1823 V R (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1823 with mark V R. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (1) VF (17) F (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) Service NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (8)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (4)

Cayón (2)

CoinsNB (1)

Creusy Numismatique (1)

Heritage (2)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (1)

ibercoin (2)

Jesús Vico (1)

Soler y Llach (3)