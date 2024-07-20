Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1823 V R (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1823 V R - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1823 V R - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Valencia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (26)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1823 with mark V R. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 28021 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 690. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Jesús Vico - March 7, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date March 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction ibercoin - July 15, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 14, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 14, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Heritage - December 17, 2015
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Heritage - December 17, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date December 17, 2015
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Cayón - June 11, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date June 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 V R at auction Creusy Numismatique - December 5, 2013
Seller Creusy Numismatique
Date December 5, 2013
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

