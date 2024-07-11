Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1823 LL (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Valencia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1823 with mark LL. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 750. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
