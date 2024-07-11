Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1823 LL (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1823 LL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1823 LL - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Aureo & Calicó, S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Valencia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1823 with mark LL. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 750. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (40)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (16)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Herrero (3)
  • HERVERA (23)
  • ibercoin (8)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Soler y Llach (31)
  • Stack's (5)
  • Tauler & Fau (8)
  • WAG (2)
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
130 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - April 19, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date April 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Cayón - March 14, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date March 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Monedalia.es - September 6, 2023
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Stack's - May 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date May 17, 2023
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Coinhouse - October 9, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 9, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Monedalia.es - September 20, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 4 Reales 1823 LL at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1823 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Numismatik Zöttl
Auction Aug 4, 2024
Category
Year
Search