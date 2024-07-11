4 Reales 1823 LL (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1823 with mark LL. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Valencia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 922 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 750. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

