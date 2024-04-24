Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1823 S RD "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1823 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1230 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 850. Bidding took place November 2, 2023.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition VG
Selling price
850 $
Price in auction currency 850 USD
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 30, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
