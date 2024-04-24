4 Reales 1823 S RD "Type 1822-1823" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1823 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1230 sold at the Daniel Frank Sedwick auction for USD 850. Bidding took place November 2, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (18) F (10) VG (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (13)

Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)

Cayón (1)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (4)

ibercoin (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Sedwick (1)

Soler y Llach (6)